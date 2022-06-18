Will Wajackoyah Be Arrested For The Bhang Campaigns?

Roots Party presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah, has recently advocated for the legalization of bhang which is illegal in Kenya. The campaign on bhang legalization has recently sky rocketed his fame within a few months. He is now one of the most popular presidential candidates.

Wajackoya contended that he had visited Canada and affirmed that there is a ready market for the marijuana. He further added that Kenya will be exporting marijuana and not importing them.

On the contrary to Wajackoyah’s campaign, a some Kenyans have questioned his campaigns on marijuana. Is he going against the law?

Consequently, Peter Mabuka, a city based lawyer, affirmed that the presidential candidate did not go against the law by advocating for legalization of bhang.

“He has not been arrested because he has not smoked in public or he is not in possession of the substance. He is only advocating for it to be legalized since at the moment it is not allowed in Kenya.

“Cannabis is mainly governed by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994 which lists the illegalities relating to the drug,” stated Mabuka.

Constitution

According to the 1994 Act, it specified that an individual can be arrested and prosecuted for the manufacture, sale, giving, supplying, storing, administering, conveyance, delivery, or importation of bhang.

“A person guilty of an offence Sub Section 1 shall be liable in respect of cannabis, where the person satisfies the court that the cannabis was intended solelr hin consumption, to imprisonment for ten years and in every other case to imprisonment for twenty years,” reads part of the act.

Religious leaders take on bhang campaign

However, section of religious leaders condemn Wajackoya for trying to legalise bhang.

“As religious leaders, we would not like to see our people used as ladders by such leaders. We will ask the people to sideline and reject those politicians who are making pledges for legalisation of bhang,” said Sheikh Ambenje.

Consequently, Wajackoyah’s popularity continues to rise every single day as we are getting close to the campaigns.