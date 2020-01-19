News
Five Terror Suspects Arrested While Surveying Whiskey River Pub
KDRTV has confirmed that the Anti-terror police unit (ATPU) has arrested five suspects caught surveying Whiskey River Pub in Nairobi
The police officers are attached to Pangani police station
Read also: Beautiful! Educated! Dangerous! How Violet Kemunto Masterminded the Dusit D2 Terror Attack
The suspects include three Somali nationals, a Kenyan and an American national.
The suspects were identified as Mohamed Hassan Bario (Somali), Hodah Abdi Ismail (Female, Somlai), Ifrah Mohammed (Female, Somali), Mohamed Adan (Kenyan) and Mohamed Abas Mohamud (U.S national)
The suspects were allegedly found surveying the pub while in a white motor vehicle (Toyota Vitz)
Several items were recovered during the operation and they include A Kenya Airforce trouser, one jungle t-shirt, and a jungle hat
Other items also include money in various currencies and denominations, one US passport, one Us embassy security card, and various cheques, and one laptop (MacBook)
Read also: Al Shabaab Strikes Garissa Again, 3 Teachers Dead and Police Station on Fire
On the other side, the police in Lamu county have repulsed armed AL-Shabaab militants who attempted to attack villagers in Pandanguo
Recently, Lamu county has experienced escalated spectrum of terror attacks from the militia group
However, the Kenyan authorities has reported to have taken neccesary measures prevent any further attack
More to follow…
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Babu Owino`s Lawyer Speak Out Over The Shooting At B Club
-
News2 days ago
SPORTING COACH ARGUES THAT BRUNO IS WORTH MUCH MORE
-
News23 hours ago
PHOTOS: Fireworks as Mudavadi, Wetangula Land in Kakamega in a Private ‘Jet’
-
News2 days ago
Kenyans Say Babu Owino Is Guilty After Shooting Video Goes Viral