Five Terror Suspects Arrested While Surveying Whiskey River Pub

KDRTV has confirmed that the Anti-terror police unit (ATPU) has arrested five suspects caught surveying Whiskey River Pub in Nairobi

The police officers are attached to Pangani police station

The suspects include three Somali nationals, a Kenyan and an American national.

The suspects were identified as Mohamed Hassan Bario (Somali), Hodah Abdi Ismail (Female, Somlai), Ifrah Mohammed (Female, Somali), Mohamed Adan (Kenyan) and Mohamed Abas Mohamud (U.S national)

The suspects were allegedly found surveying the pub while in a white motor vehicle (Toyota Vitz)

Several items were recovered during the operation and they include A Kenya Airforce trouser, one jungle t-shirt, and a jungle hat

Other items also include money in various currencies and denominations, one US passport, one Us embassy security card, and various cheques, and one laptop (MacBook)

On the other side, the police in Lamu county have repulsed armed AL-Shabaab militants who attempted to attack villagers in Pandanguo

Recently, Lamu county has experienced escalated spectrum of terror attacks from the militia group

However, the Kenyan authorities has reported to have taken neccesary measures prevent any further attack

More to follow…