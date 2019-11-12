Police on Spot After Videos Surface of Them Assaulting JKUAT Students

Police officers are on spot after videos of them beating up students of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) emerged.

KDRTV has learned those police officers from Juja, Kiambu County that was deployed to calm the students have been criticized to have used excessive force on the students.

This ensued after several videos made rounds on social media where officers were seen seemingly brutalizing the students even long after the demonstrations ended and the University closed

In one footage, three officers are seen beating up an unarmed student lying on the ground, with two of them both kicking him on the head twice

In another video, a bunch of officers is seen strenuously breaking into an apartment occupied by a student before they fired tear gas canisters to smoke the student outside.

In the third video, according to Citizen Digital, a lone officer is seen firing at probable students ahead of him outside one of the hostels

The incidences have surfaced a fierce criticism from Kenyan on Twitter and have called for National Police Service and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to begin investigations

JKUAT Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs Prof. Robert Kinyua, in a memo advertised on Monday, announced the Senate had in an exceptional assemblage decided to shut down the institution following student unrest.

Prof. Kinyua thus directed all students to clear from the campus by mid-day

The students had earlier on took to the street to protest over presumed security concerns where they blame the police for not doing much to protect them.

They also accused Boda Boda operators of liaising with criminals to rob them