Policeman Dies Under Unclear Circumstances at Billionaire Humprey Kariuki’s Firm.

An administration police officer, Samuel Mwaua has been reported dead under unclear circumstances while on duty at Billionaire Humprey Kariuki’s Thika firm.

It is believed that the officer just fell down and died mysteriously while acting guard at the Africa Spirits Plant in Thika town.

According to his colleague, the officer was climbing a huge mast in a bid to get a better and clear view of the processing plant before he fell and met his untimely death.

Central region police boss Judy Lamet affirmed the happening and the incident, adding that he was pronounced dead immediately at Thika Level Five Hospital.

The plant processing factory was kept under guard as part of the crime scene regarding the fraud case in tax evasion, and the deceased officer together with his colleague had been deployed to monitor the activities surrounding the area.

“The factory was closed regarding the tax evasion case that is in court, and the two guards were part of the team manning it. The preliminary results of his death indicate a fall from a mast stairway, although more investigations are underway to rule out any other possibilities,” said Ms. Lanet.

Other evidences have however cropped out after the deceased was found with very deep cuts at the back of his neck and head.

Administration Police officer dies at tycoon Humphrey Kariuki's Thika plant https://t.co/2xHFot2kb3 — Daily Nation (@dailynation) September 2, 2019

POLICE PROBE death of an AP at Humphrey Kariuki-owned African Spirits Limited in Thika on Saturday; officer allegedly slipped, fell and died. pic.twitter.com/TGSD5mGgLF — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) September 2, 2019

Ms. Lanet added that the cause of his death cannot just be dismissed as the deep cuts raised an alarm.

“These were police officers manning the factory after a big tax fraud scandal ensued. Given the intensity of the case, we cannot just rule out that the officer died after slipping and let the matter to rest. Investigations will be carried out,” said Ms.Lanet.

Billionaire Kariuki is battling one of the largest tax fraud cases where he is accused of tax evasion resulting to Ksh. 41 billion.

He was arrested and detained, however released on bond with the case scheduled for a later date.

The police had earlier raided the factory in February where three workers were arrested and later escaped.

The billionaire was nowhere to be found, with arrest warrants initiated to have him arraigned in court.

The government agencies were also caught up in the mess as a warning had been issued to have all the agencies that had been supervising the factory charged.

Ideally, the police officers involved in the fraud were threatened to be charged after the investigations were complete, in a bid to deliver justice and do away with corrupt government officials.

