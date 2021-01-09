Political Bigwigs In Vihiga To Bid Farewell To Mudavadi`s Mother

(KDRTV)-Political bigwigs have traveled to Vihiga county to bid farewell to Musalia Mudavadi`s mother Mama Hannah Mudavadi

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the mourners who attended the burial ceremony of the late Mama Hannah who died on December 28.

Mudavadi`s mother died in Nairobi Hospital while receiving treatments

The late was born in 1928 and was the widow of the late Cabinet Minister Moses Mudamba Mudavadi

KDRTV understands that the burial ceremony is taking place at her home in Mululu in Vihiga county and the ceremony is headed by Rev. Aggrey Mukilima and Rev. Abel Onzere of Friends church

KDRTV has established that Mama Hannah has left behind six children, nine grandchildren, and four grandchildren

Many people have referred to mama Hannah as a voted and generous mother who raised members of the ly who have critically contributed to the community

In attendance are also Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, and many other dignitaries

Other dignitaries also include Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Gideon Moi of Baringo, Dr. Wilber Otichlo of Vihaga, and Eugene Wamalwa, Devolution CS

