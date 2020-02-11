Poor Family Is In Need Of 500K For Chemo-radiation, Pleads For Help

The family of Kennedy Odhiambo Mboya is pleading for assistance to help her wife Olivia Anyango Odhiambo undergo chemoradiation at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)

Kennedy Mboya is a residence of North Karachuonyo Ward, in Homa Bay County in Kochola village

Mrs. Olivia was referred to KNH from Jaramoi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital

The patient has visited several hospitals including Gendia, Homa Bay County Hospital among others.

KDRTV confirmed that the family has spent more than 100k in the previous medications and cannot afford to raise 500k required to undergo CHEMO-RADIATION at KNH.

Friends, relatives, and people of goodwill let by Hon. Peter Oyugi Odedo, have opened a WhatsApp group to allow for contributions

The group can be accessed through this link

The target for the contribution is Kshs. 550, 000 and so far well-wishers have contributed Kshs. 3, 250.

All people of goodwill are requested to make any little contributions they can afford.

For contributions, you can contact Brian Ololo Kabasa on: +254720029827,

For more information reach out to Mijoge Mijoge on: +254790599300