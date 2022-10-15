President Ruto Appoints New DCI Boss 

President William Ruto has appointed Mohamed Amin as the new Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Amin will replace George Kinoti who resigned last month after President William Ruto came to power.

His appointment is contained in a Gazette Notice dated October 14 that was signed by the president.

The National Police Service had shortlisted ten candidates to be interviewed for the job.

After the interviews they analyzed the performance of the candidates and picked the best 3.

The three were presented to the president, who chose Amin as his successor.

In the interviews the candidates were questioned about their wealth, experience, why they want to head the DCI, and what they can offer.

