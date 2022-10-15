Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Appoints New DCI Boss 

By

Published

dci hq

dci hq

President William Ruto has appointed Mohamed Amin as the new Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). 

Amin will replace George Kinoti who resigned last month after President William Ruto came to power.

His appointment is contained in a Gazette Notice dated October 14 that was signed by the president.

IMG 20221015 092500

The National Police Service had shortlisted ten candidates to be interviewed for the job. 

After the interviews they analyzed the performance of the candidates and picked the best 3. 

The three were presented to the president, who chose Amin as his successor.

In the interviews the candidates were questioned about their wealth, experience, why they want to head the DCI, and what they can offer.

 

More details to follow……..

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019