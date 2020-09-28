President Uhuru Issues A Fresh Directive On The Reopening Of Primary And Secondary Schools

(KDRTV) – The Kenyan Head of State, President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Monday 28th September 2020 issued a fresh directive on the reopening of Schools contrary to the recent remarks made by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO, Dr. Nancy Macharia.

While speaking at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) Nairobi, the president informed Kenyans that primary and secondary schools will remain closed until further notice. The reopening will only happen when adequate preparations will have been done.

He directed the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof. George Magoha to eventually come up with an academic calendar after they agree on the bare minimum preparations that will guarantee the safety of the learners.

The Teachers Service Commission through their CEO Dr. Nancy Macharia had already directed all teachers on their payroll to report to schools to prepare institutions for the possible reopening of schools.

“All the teachers on our payroll are directed to report to school on Monday, September 28 to prepare for the possible reopening of schools,” said Macharia during a press conference last week.

Teachers reported in most schools today as directed by their employer. But nothing much took place. Most school administrators were looking forward to the President’s directive in today’s address. They will now be looking forward to communication from the Education Cabinet Secretary or the TSC CEO.

“Learning institutions should only be reopened when we have and can sufficiently guarantee the safety of all our children. Let us not focus on when schools will reopen but on how they will reopen…” – President Uhuru Kenyatta pic.twitter.com/85hL3siDb1 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 28, 2020

In an effort to gradually reopen the economy, the Head of State has directed that the nationwide curfew will continue for the next sixty (60) days with the time being adjusted slightly. It will now start from 11 pm to 4 am in the morning.

Bars and restaurants will now operate up to 10 pm. The funeral ceremonies will only admit 200 people which is a slight adjustment from the previous 100 attendees. Churches and mosques will be required to host a third of their usual seating capacity.

