President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Message to KCPE, KCSE Candidates

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the KCPE and KCSE exams will not be postponed due to COVID-19.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Journalists on Wednesday, Uhuru urged candidates to continue preparing for the exams.

Schools have been closed for more than five weeks now as one of the measures to curb the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus but Uhuru said that the government is working on modalities to reopen schools.

‘Jukumu kubwa kwa sasa, ni kuhakikisha watoto wetu wanaotarajia kufanya mitahani yao watafanya kwa njia gani na wizara ya elimu inaendelea kuangalia mikakati sawa tutakayoweka. Hivi karibuni tutaangazia taratibu za wataoto kurudi mashuleni.’ Uhuru said.

President Uhuru assures KCPE & KCSE candidates that the national exams will be held this year, says Education Ministry monitoring situation pic.twitter.com/TQdTnCdh61 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 22, 2020

In a different press conference on Sunday, Education CS George Magoha had said that the government had not thought about postponing exams.

He said that learning is still going on on the internet and through radio and TV/

However, KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion has criticized these sentiments arguing that only learners in private schools can access online studies. Sossion said that Magoha was putting many children from poor backgrounds at a disadvantage.

Education stakeholders have suggested the partial opening of schools where class 8 and Form 4 candidates are allowed back in school first to complete the syllabus ahead of their exams in November. The Ministry of Education will issue a directive this week.