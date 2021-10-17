Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Protestors In Sudan Demand Military Coup

Sudan protestors have called for a military coup faulting the strategies for the transitional government.

By

Published

Sudanese protestors on the streets calling for military coup
Sudanese protestors on the streets calling for military coup

KDRTV NEWS: Opponents of Sudan’s transition to democracy protested in the streets of Khartoum on Saturday, requesting the military to conduct a coup.

KDRTV established that several protests assembled out of the presidential palace as the country’s political crisis deepens.

The transitional government of Sudan has been led by a power-sharing system between civilians and the military.

The system of the government has been in existence since former President Omar a-Bashir was ousted out of power.

Throughout the period, the military leaders have been demanding reforms to the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition, which is the civilian alliance that led the anti-Bashir protests and played a critical role in the transitional government.

The armed forces have been compelling for the reshuffling of the cabinet.

However, the civilian leaders have been saying that that is a plot by the military leaders to grab power from the armed forces.

On study, military supporters urged them to conduct a coup; they asked the head armed forces and the military leaders to carry a coup.

“We need a military government, the current government has failed to bring us justice and equality,” one protester told AFP.

However, something unique was observed during the recent protests.

Unlike the previous protests, the protestors were allowed to reach the gates of the presidential palace, and there was little police presence.

Many Sudan nationals have rejected the transitional government plan by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019