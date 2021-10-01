Raila Denies Uhuru, Gideon Moi And Him Are Dynasties: “We Are Leaders Because We Earned It”

ODM leader Raila Odinga has come out yet again to vehemently deny that he is a dynasty, as Deputy President William Ruto has popularly referred to him and several other leaders.

Speaking during the KANU National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya on Thursday, Raila speared a few minutes to define the word Dysnaty saying that it’s a system in which the offsprings inherit the throne of their fathers after they die.

He trashed Ruto’s analogy saying that his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, the late presidents Daniel Moi and Jomo Kenyatta, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and President Uhuru Kenyatta, should never be called dynasties because they did not inherit their positions, but worked hard to earn them.

“Dynasty is a system in which when someone dies, their child inherits the throne,” he said.

“Moi, Jaramogi, Gideon, Kenyatta, Uhuru and I are leaders because we earned it.”

READ ALSO: Joho: Covid Vaccine Jab Has Increased My Sex Drive

Raila, who was the Chief Guest at the conference during the unveiling of Gideon Moi’s presidential bid, further downplayed the dynasty-hustler tag of war saying that everyone in Kenya has the right to run for office.

“Stand firm and let no one tell you that you are a dynasty. You are running your own race. Your father Mzee Moi fought for his space and form poverty and with his hard work he managed to ascend to presidency,” he said.

He further warned Gideon Moi that launching his presidential campaign was only the start and should expect to meet with others going for the same seat in the near future.

“You have started the journey and but rest assured you will meet with others at the ballot and all this is because of the democracy that we enjoy. So be ready,” he said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.