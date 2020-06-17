Raila Holds Crisis Meeting After Kalonzo’s Move to Jubilee

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga is said to be deeply concerned with Jubilee Party’s move to enter into a Coalition with Wiper and Chama Cha Mashinani.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his CCM counterpart Isaac Rutto officiated their agreement with Jubilee on Wednesday in a move that is expected to have several political ramifications.

First, Raila is concerned about where the new Coalition leaves his handshake agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Read Also: How Moi Stole His Kabarnet Gardens Home

The former Prime Minister is said to have held a meeting with senior party officials at a hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday where they resolved not to pursue their demands for an executive Prime Minister in the BBI report.

According to blogger Dennis Itumbi, Raila is said to have instructed Busia Senator Amos Wako to stop taking instructions from Baringo Senator Gideon Moi. Wako is a co-chair of the BBI taskforce.

From inside BBI;@RailaOdinga drops demand for an Executive PM Tells Amos Wako to stop taking instructions from Gideon Moi. ODM wants Presidency as is now The party now supports the Presidency as unveiled in Bomas Meetings at Safari Park & Aquarium along Kiambu Road Sealed. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 17, 2020

According to inside details, the Coalition between Jubilee and Wiper will see Kalonzo appointed to the Cabinet. The former Vice President will possibly be the next Foreign Affairs CS. Isaac Ruto will likely be handed the Secretary to the Cabinet role in the looming Cabinet reshuffle. KANU will also get some slots in the Cabinet with reports that former Chamber of Commerce boss Kiprono Kittony has been earmarked for a post.

Jubilee is also contemplating the possibility of fielding Gideon Moi as its flagbearer in 2022 with Kalonzo as his running mate.

Interesting times ahead.