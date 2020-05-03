Raila Leads Kenyans in Mourning Keroche CEO’s Daughter

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has condoled the family of Joseph and Tabitha Karanja following the demise of their daughter Tecra Muigai.

Tecra, the younger sister of Annerlisa Muigai died in a road accident on Saturday.

She was the Director of Strategy and Innovation at Keroche. The Brewer said that Tecra has played a crucial role in the discovery of new brands which were set to be launched this year.

Raila asked God to grant the family strength to bear the loss.

“Dear Joseph and Tabitha Karanja, Please accept deep condolences from @IdaOdinga and I on the passing of your daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” the ODM boss said in a statement.

Dear Joseph and Tabitha Karanja, Please accept deep condolences from @IdaOdinga and I on the passing of your daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 3, 2020

Blogger Robert Alai, who was the first person to share the news on social media promised to be with the family during this difficult moments.

I am so sorry to Mr Joseph and Mrs Tabitah Karanja following the loss of their daughter Tecra Muigai in an accident. Mama, you know how much I value you. I know the pain you are going through. Just know that we are with you through this difficult period. #RIPTecraMuigai pic.twitter.com/ZyB1INDUOk — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 2, 2020

Keroche has asked Kenyans to give the family privacy as they prepare to bury Tecra.

Joseph and Tabitha have been going through difficult times in recent times as they fight to save their business from KRA. Losing s daughter at this time is very difficult.

I did not know her but i feel the pain as if it were my own daughter or sister. This family has weathered great storms to build Keroche. This is a big blow to the Karanja's. May our good Lord comfort you. #RIPTecraMuigai — Julius Mlipa Ushuru (@jlsmur) May 2, 2020