Raila Leads Kenyans in Mourning Keroche CEO’s Daughter

Tecra Muigai

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has condoled the family of Joseph and Tabitha Karanja following the demise of their daughter Tecra Muigai.

Tecra, the younger sister of Annerlisa Muigai died in a road accident on Saturday.

She was the Director of Strategy and Innovation at Keroche. The Brewer said that Tecra has played a crucial role in the discovery of new brands which were set to be launched this year.

Raila asked God to grant the family strength to bear the loss.

“Dear Joseph and Tabitha Karanja, Please accept deep condolences from @IdaOdinga and I on the passing of your daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” the ODM boss said in a statement.

Blogger Robert Alai, who was the first person to share the news on social media promised to be with the family during this difficult moments.

Keroche has asked Kenyans to give the family privacy as they prepare to bury Tecra.

Joseph and Tabitha have been going through difficult times in recent times as they fight to save their business from KRA. Losing s daughter at this time is very difficult.

 

 

