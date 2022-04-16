Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila Odinga Reacts On Case Of Kenyan Who Was Slashed Kshs100,000 Fine For Shoplifting

By

Published

images 2022 04 16T093141.197
Azimio Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has vowed to improve the Judiciary once he wins the presidency seat.

On his Friday 15 digital rally, Raila reviewed the case in which a youthful Kenyan was fined Ksh100,000 with an alternative one-year jail term for shoplifting. Raila argued that the court had its preferences wrong by concentrating on cases of little important issues while delaying matters involving high profile individuals.

Screenshot 2022 04 16 09 28 20 53

Raila Addressing people in a digital rally

Raila’s promise

Raila promised that he will ensure that cases of corruption involving top-ranking government individuals will be prioritised when elected.

However, he affirmed that it was very unfair for prisons to be inhabited by minor offencers. Nonetheless, people involved in economic sabotage and mega crime continued prowling freely.

Here is his whole speech https://youtu.be/futvavedJ18

Consequently, Raila condemned the court of being hard on Alvin Linus Chivondo. Alvin was the young father who was caught shoplifting foodstuffs worth Ksh3,000 from a city retail chain.

Raila stated that the jail term and the fine were not necessary for minor offenders.

“What the court did was not right. It exposes the loopholes in our judicial system and this is one of the things we want to address immediately when we get into power. I will release petty offenders from prisons to create more space for serious offenders,” stated Raila.

Also read 35-Year Old Man In Court For Stealing Two Good News Bibles

“We have people who have stolen billions of shillings belonging to the people of Kenya. When they are arrested and charged, they are released within a day, they have big lawyers and the courts are not tough on them.” he added.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020