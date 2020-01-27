Raila Odinga Says His Family Is Only Worth 2Billion

(KDRTV)- The leader of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Raila Odinga disclosed he is not rich as many people think and that his family was only worth 2 billion

Odinga further said that his Karen home is only worth Kshs 300 million and that the other money is in shares in some companies that he has been running

Raila Odinga was speaking during an interview with NTV on Sunday, January 26, when he said his main source of wealth is through businesses that he has been running and not from politics

“They are saying Raila Odinga is so rich… so very rich… which is not true. I am only worth about KSh two billion,” he said.

When Raila Odinga was asked about if he has been benefiting from a long tenure in politics at expenses of voters, he said he had not received anything and that the Kshs 2 billion net worth is for Odinga family

“As we sit here, I have no salary that I am earning. My brother is in Arusha. He would not be there if he had other wealth elsewhere which he owns. He would be sitting pretty. My sister is a lecturer at the University of Nairobi and the others are living on their salaries,” he said.

The former Premier further revealed that his wealth is as a result of hard work and not handed to him in a silver platter