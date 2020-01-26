Raila`s Sister Beryl Odinga Lands Government Job

(KDRTV)- Raila Odinga`s younger sister Beryl Odinga has been reportedly appointed by the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) as the new chairperson of the utility

In the revelation of an anonymous source who spoke to the Sunday Nation, Beryl was formally appointed at the position on Wednesday, January 22

Bery replaced Leonard Munyao who is popularly considered as a key ally of the besieged Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

“Beryl, the younger sister of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the new chairperson of Nairobi Water. “The decision was reached at the inaugural meeting of the new board on Wednesday, January 22, 2020,” Sunday Nation’s source revealed.

Ex-Nairobi Central Business District Association Timothu Muriuki was also appointed the vice cahirperson of the NWSC.

Muriuki had previously hit the headlines in 2018 when he was assaulted by goons allegedly attached to Sonko, as he was preparing to address press conference on challenges affected the city populace.

A section of Kenyans has considered the changes as abid to nuetralise Sonko`s influence in the utility that is having about 344o workers

KDRTV understand the NWSC usually demands amout of Kshs 8.4 billion to 10 billion as annual budget

Beryl was first appointed by Sonko as a member of the baord of the utility in July 25, 2019

Sonko the defended the appointedment of Beryl saying she qualified for the job after some critics from city hall raised a complain

“She qualified for the job, (it’s the) reason the governor appointed her despite the fact that she is the former prime minister’s sister,” the Governor’s Communications Director Jacob Teddy Elkanah told Nairobi News at the time.

The appointment has been critised by critics among them the fierce Kenyan-Candian lawyer Miguna Miguna saying that the appointment is one of the benefits Raila is getting after the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.