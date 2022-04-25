Connect with us

News

Raila To Cut Off His US Tour Ahead Of Late Kibaki’s Burial

By

Published

images 72
Raila Odinga photo courtesy

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga will cut short his United states tour. Raila travelled on Saturday to meet Kenyan living in diaspora and other political leaders.

Raila is currently in Washington DC. However, he will be travelling back to the country on Wednesday, April 27, ahead of the late President Mwai Kibaki’s state funeral service scheduled for Friday.

images 73

Raila Odinga in US

Raila had previously visited the US in February 2020.

“I’m very delighted to be back again in Washington DC. The last time I was here was in 2020 during the Power Breakfast alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta. At the time former President Moi had passed away.”

“Uhuru rushed back to the country leaving me here. I travelled to Addis Ababa before going back to Kenya. Then shortly after the pandemic hit.”

“At times, it has not been possible to come back till now. As fate would have it, as I planned to come back, the third president, Mwai Kibaki passed away. So I will be forced to cut short my trip in order to bury the former President,” he said.

Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga will join other political leaders in paying their last respects to the former Head of State on Friday.

Additional, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i declared Friday, April 29, to be a public holiday.

Also read Raila Receives Big Blow After IEBC Declines His Request 

Kibaki will be buried at his home in Othaya on Saturday, April 30. Most Kenyan leaders are expected to attend the burial of the late president Mwai Kibaki.

