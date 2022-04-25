Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Receives Big Blow After IEBC Declines His Request 

By

Published

Raila headache

Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has been dealt a blow by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declined his request to extend the deadline for picking running mates. 

The IEBC stated in a letter dated Friday, April 22, to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition Party that presidential candidates must submit the names of their running mates by Thursday, April 28, the specified deadline.

Chebukati stated that it was the electoral body’s authority to establish timetables for the August 9 elections, noting that doing so would assist the commission in fully preparing for the General Election.

“It must be appreciated that election is a process and not an event as was elaborated by the Supreme Court at paragraph 224 of its judgment in Raila Amolo Odinga & another vs Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission & 4 others & Attorney General & another. Pursuant to the foregoing, it is worth noting that nomination forms an integral part of the election process,” The letter read in part.

Additionally, the IEBC’s president noted that the selection of a running mate cannot be separated from the political parties’ nomination of presidential candidates.

“The nomination of a candidate for President and Deputy President is conjoined and the process respecting the nomination of the two cannot be divorced from each other,” IEBC explained.

Read Also: How Raila Will Choose His Running Mate

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020