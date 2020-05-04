Raila Visits Keroche Family Following the Loss of their Daughter

KDRTV – ODM leader Raila Odinga has visited the home of Keroche owners Joseph and Tabitha Karanja to condole with them following the tragic loss of their daughter Tecra Muigai.

Tecra, who worked as the Director of Strategy and Innovation at the firm, passed away on Saturday.

Through photos shared on social media. Raila met with the family during this difficult moment of mourning.

“I condoled with the family of Peter and Tabitha Karanja following the passing of their daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant them strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.” the AU envoy said in a tweet accompanied with photos he took at the family home. From the photos, you can see that they observed strict social distancing and everyone had a mask.

PL @RailaOdinga today visited the family home of Peter and Tabitha Karanja, the proprietors of @KerocheBrewery at their home in Nairobi to condole with them following the tragic death of their daughter Ms Tecra Muigai last week. Pole sana to the family for the loss. pic.twitter.com/Urc0DK0fGp — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) May 4, 2020

There has been very little information on Tecra’s death. The official communication from Keroche says that she died in a tragic accident.

However, KDRTV understands that she fell off the stairs at a house in Lamu County last month. Tecra was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Nairobi. She was in coma for more than a week before her untimely demise.

We earlier reported here that police are holding her boyfriend for questioning over the events which led to the accident.