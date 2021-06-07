Random Medical Test Leaves Singer Nameless A Worried Man

Singer Nameless, in a random visit to the clinic for tests alongside his wife Wahu, ended up with news he wasn’t prepared for.

The singer went for a random health check-up and was discovered to be having borderline health issues.

According to Wahu, the father of two has cholesterol and sugar issues.

Taking to social media, Wahu said:

“We went to @riverdale__ke to collect our test results (we try to do annual tests to make sure kila kitu iko Sawa). dr. @andrew.muriithi told us that hubby has some borderline health issues That we need to arrest now before they blow up. guys, I can’t emphasize enough the importance of regular checkups.” she said.

Adding:

“So many diseases can be managed or even reversed if caught in good time. I’m glad we’ve found out early what’s going on with hubby so that we can deal with it immediately.

“Guys, we all know how expensive being unwell can be, not to mention how it can reduce the quality of your life. be responsible. our kids need us. thank you @riverdale__ke for being our trusted health and wellness partner. ”