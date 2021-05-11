I went To India To Donate Kidney But Doctors Were Shocked By My Health – Ghost Mulee

Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee was on a trip to India to save his brother who needed a kidney but ended up saving his life in the process.
Speaking on their show alongside Gidi, Ghost, who is still in India and is expected back into the country next week, narrated how he went to donate the kidney to his elder brother but ended up getting surgery in the process after being diagnosed with sleeping apnea.
“My brother had a kidney problem and he needed a transplant. We organized on getting the visa and cleared by the Kenyan government,” he said.
“We came to India but after the doctor analysed my brother’s kidney, he said there is no need to change it and promised to help him. I was so happy.”
He went on:
“The doctor told me I should thank God I am alive as I was prone to a stroke and could have died. Sleep apnea can cause diabetes, cancer. I was advised to go for surgery immediately.”
“It was a successful surgery and my advice to people who snore at night, people should go for a checkup. They should not ignore it,” he said.
