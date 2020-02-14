KDRTV has confirmed reports that ex-sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was arrested along Harambee Avenue after he assertedly got involved in a fake contract with foreign investors dealing with military equipment

Echesa who was grilled the entire day of Thursday is said to have used the office of the Deputy President and the signature of the Defense Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Monica Juma to cut a fraudulent multi-billion shilling deal

We received reports that Mr. Echesa approached the foreign investor through mail identifying himself as a Kenyan politician who would link the investors with a Ksh. 395 billion tenders.

Echesa further directed the investors to pay Kdh. 115 million to the Pizzle Consultancy, amount alleged to have been pocketed by the former CS

There is also information that Echesa summoned the directors of the company into the country and met them at the Nairobi Hotel in the presence of people dressed in military uniforms.

One of the men dressed in the military uniform introduced himself as the general who would be the user of the military equipment to be supplied to the department of defense

The company arranged a trip to Poland and Kenya to meet Echesa.

Other went to the headquarters of the company in Poland to inspect the surveillance equipment

Echesa thus demanded that it is there that he would receive the Ksh. 52 million after signing of the contract after approving the standards of the equipment

On the d-day, the two investors an Egyptian and American were ushered in the hotel and the deal went a stray for Echesa.

The investors wondered why a man who claimed to be the general was dressed in a suit this time round.

The investors also said that they did not see the Deputy Presudent despite the fact that Echesa confirmed that the deal would be signed in the presence of the deputy president

What shocked the investigators is that the fictious tender documents were found both in the office of the Deputy President as well as in the Echesa`s car,

Again, both the signature of Defense Cabinet Secretary Amb. Monica Juma among other senior military officials

Forensic investigations have been launched on the signatures ahead of summons for the CS next week

Echesa was arrested alongside Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo, and Clifford Okoth.