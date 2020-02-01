Reading FC Signs Ayuba Masika, Kenya Winger

(KDRTV)- Reading Football Club has signed Kenyan winger Ayub Masika on loan from Beijing Renhe until the end of the season

It has been reported that Masika has been trailing with manager Mark Bowen`s first team in the recent weeks on the Hogwood Park Pitches

Read also: Former coach Sebastien Minge praised by National Team goalkeeper.

The announcement on Masika was made by Reading FC thought their Twitter account on Friday “Masika is a precocious talent with a real speed that means he can hurt the opposition in good areas of the field. We’ve had a look at him in training over recent weeks and he’s shown good qualities,“ Bowen said.

“Masika is a precocious talent with a real speed that means he can hurt the opposition in good areas of the field. We’ve had a look at him in training over recent weeks and he’s shown good qualities,“ Bowen said.

A statement issued in the Royals website indicated that Masika will be with the club until the end of the season

Reading FC noted that Masika continued his footballing education in the youth ranks of Beerschot AC before signing professional terms at Genk in 2010

“At Genk, he played alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Benteke and scored his first goal in a Europa League qualifying clash against FC Luzern in August 2012,” the website says.

“On the international scene, Masika made his Kenya debut against South Africa in October 2012, coming off the bench to play alongside Spurs star Victor Wanyama and against former Royals loanee Bongani Khumalo,” the Reading FC website says.

The website added that the winger scored his first goal through a free-kick against Comoros during 2015`s African Cup of Nations qualifier. He has also scored against Republic of Congo and Congo

“A quick winger with experience of international football and both the Belgian and Chinese top flight, I am very pleased to welcome Masika to the club. I wish him the very best of luck during his loan spell at Reading and look forward to seeing the impact he can make at first-team level,” said Chief Executive Nigel Howe

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases

Hello…contact Mugwenu Doctors, they use local herbals and strong spiritual powers to heal and solve problems and long term diseases such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things. Life Problems such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increase your luck .ie winning lottery games, court cases, Tenders.

Promotion at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams. For consultation call +254740637248

Www.mugwenudoctors.com