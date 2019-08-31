Reject Punguza Mizigo and Wait for BBI, Raila Tells Migori MCAs.

NASA leader Raila Odinga has urged the Migori MCAs to reject the ‘Punguza Mizigo’ bill when it is presented to the County Assembly.

He in turn urged them to await the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as it was had more weight and carried more sense.

The NASA leader was attending a burial in Migori County and was accompanied by Migori Governor Okoth Obado together with Uriri MP Mark Nyamita among other dignitaries.

“This issue of Punguza Mizigo or Punguza Punda is what we are not aware of. We want Migori County Assembly to reject the bill once it is brought in the assembly for debate,” Said Raila.

The BBI is an initiative orchestrated by the President together with the ODM leader in a bid to heal and restore the country after the intense general elections.

However, on the other hand, the ‘Punguza Mizigo’ is being fueled by Deputy President William Ruto together with his ‘Tanga tanga’ team to unburden tax payers of many responsibilities in terms of leadership.

The two teams have been clashing lately, with different leaders taking sides and stands on the same.

Raila urged the Migori MCAs to follow suit the same way Siaya County rejected the bill when it was presented for debate.

“Siaya County rejected the Ekuru Aukot bill and Migori people should also take a queue from that. The Counties that are still reluctant on the matter should be made to differentiate between the two,” said Raila.

Ideally, Migori Governor Okoth Obado cosigned the BBI and pledged his support to the ODM leader.

Obado said that he supported the handshake with President Uhuru since it was aimed to revive Kisumu and Nyanza as a whole hence a win for the people.

“My support is with you on the handshake because it has orchestrated programs that uplift the living standards of our people. The revival of the Kisumu port is one of the programs of the handshake,” said Obado.

The Uriri MP Mark Nyamita also upheld the concept of the BBI terming it beneficial to Kenyans as compared to the ‘Punguza Mizigo.’

He added that the Punguza Mizigo was based on people’s interests rather than benefit Kenyans.

“This other one lacks the blessings of many Kenyans. Therefore, the BBI is the bill that needs to be passed since it is a representation of improving lives of people,” said Nyamita.

