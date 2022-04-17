Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Residents Of Nanyuki Demonstrates Over The UDA Nomination Results

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 04 17 at 3.47.42 PM thumbnail
Residents protesting in Nanyuki

Earlier today, Nanyuki residents took their plight to the streets and demonstrated over the final results today.

This is after they alleged that the woman representative position was rigged. The residents cited that Jane Kagiri was wrongfully handed the ticket. The residents also claimed that Kagiri was handed over the certificate before the tallying was completed.

However, the residents disputed that Purity had won the elections in two constituencies, Laikipia West and Laikipia East.

images 1 1

Jane Kagiri

On the other hand, Jane garnered 28,978 votes while Purity Gitonga garnered 23,154.  In Laikipia East, Kagiri got 9,643 votes while Gitonga got 8593, in Laikipia North, Gitonga got 8756 while Kagiri got 7,776 and in Laikipia West, Gitonga got 5805 while Kagiri got 11,599.

images 3

Purity Gitonga

According to Lucas Ndiranguz the Laikipia West Coodinator, the figure generated at the centre were not the same as those given by the polling station. He cited that they were reduced at the tallying centre.

However, Gitonga has already submitted her grievances

Those lamenting asked the Deputy president William Ruto to intervene and ensure justice is given to Gitonga. They threatened to ditch the UDA and go on an independent ticket.

Also read List Of Winners In UDA Nominations

Three days ago, chaos was witnessed in Embakasi Central over delays in commencement of the exercise at the polling station. Voters complained that the clerks were too slow as very few had their ballots by noon.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020