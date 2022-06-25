Connect with us

News

Rigathi Gachagua Denies Claims that He Served as a DO in Molo

Published

William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has distanced himself from claims that he served as a District Officer in Molo as several reports have indicated.

Speaking to a local newspaper Gachagua stated that he only served as a DO in six stations across the country.

“I want to put it on record that I have never served in Molo. The stations I worked at are known. My file number at the Office of the President is PF 611592. I served in Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Laikipia, Garissa, Turkana, Kakamega and in the Office of the President in Nairobi. I have never served in Nakuru, leave alone Molo,” Rigathi said.

He claims that those behind the narrative are only out to damage his reputation and alienate the people of Mount Kenya, but the story has so far received the expected amount of attention.

“They want to show that I was in Molo during those troubled times. Fortunately, the story is not getting any traction. I would like to advise the media that before peddling such rumors, take time to authenticate. In every government administration office is a board that lists the people who served and the years of service. Some people want to poison the minds of Mt Kenya,” Gachagua told the Saturday Nation.

Rigathi allegedly was in Molo during 1990s violence that killed 5,000 and displaced 75,000. Molo was the most hit by the clashes, which also occurred in Mt. Elgon, Nyanza, and the Coastal region.

In 1992-93, the legislator allegedly did little to stop the Nandi Warrior militia organization from killing and displacing people.

Rigathi reportedly did nothing because his Kikuyu group wasn’t affected. Luo, Luhya, and Kisii were initially targeted. After destroying the communities, the assailants turned on the Kikuyus, killing some and forcing others to return to central Kenya.

