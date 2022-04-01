Connect with us

Russian Troops Make it Impossible for Red Cross Mission in Mariupol

Russian troops make it impossible for humanitarian aid in the city of Mariupol- Red Cross

KDRTV NEWS: Red Cross forced to postpone the evacuation of civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol

“Arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed,” said the International Committee of the Red Cross

Reports indicate that tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians are trapped in the city.

The organization blamed Russia for not having ceasing hostilities and allowing for humanitarian aid for the people living in Mariupol.

Red Cross had planned to deliver two trucks of medical supplies to Mariupol, but it was clear that it was not going to allow that to happen

Though three small vehicles left Zaporizhzhia, Mariupol is still considered too dangerous to enter.

However, the Red Cross has managed to provide humanitarian assistance to other besieged areas such as Sumy region.

 

This has come a time that the Russian authorities are blaming Ukrainian helicopters for attacking their oil depot.

However, the Ukrainian government said it could not immediately confirm the alleged attack on the oil depot..

