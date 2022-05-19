Connect with us

Ruto Addresses The Plight Of Bodaboda Sector In Nakuru

By

Published

images 8 3
Deputy President William Ruto and Senator Susan Kihika

Today, Ruto took his campaign in Nakuru where he is currently holding an economic bloc forum.

The Kenya Kwanza team gave a platform to various sectors in the county to address their grievances in the region.

Screenshot 2022 05 19 11 57 09 06

Nakuru resident airing out the grievances of Nakuru people, Senator Kihika and William Ruto

Nonetheless, one of the sectors that have had a tough past is the boda boda sector. According to the chairman of Boda boda riders Nakuru, Mr. Wanjohi, boda boda riders are given high fines whenever they find themselves on the wrong side of the law. He urged deputy president William Ruto to address the issue.

Wanjohi further added that there are no specific rules or regulations put in public to guide them on where to park their motor bikes as they drop their customers.

images 6 2

Ruto during his campaign in Nakuru courtesy

High interest on loans

Additionally, Wanjohi also said that the loans given to boda boda riders always come with a very high interest. For instance, when one takes a boda boda worth 150,000 on loan, he is required to pay it in one and a half years with an interest of between 100,000 to 150,000 shillings.

Addressing the issue, Dr William Ruto said that as Kenya Kwanza, they will lower the interest to only 10,000 shillings should they win upcoming general elections.

Also read Deputy President William Ruto Leads Kenya Kwanza Economic Bloc Dialogue In Kissii

On the other hand, the deputy president also said that together with his team, they will make sure all the boda boda taxes are accounted for in the county.

Nonetheless, deputy president William Ruto also promised to make sure the boda boda riders pay the NHIF according to what they get every month.

In attendance were Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Moses Kuria, Susan Kihika among other Kenya kwanza leaders and aspirants.

