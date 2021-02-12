Connect with us

Ruto Beats Gideon Moi in his Baringo Backyard

Gideon Moi at Nyayo Stadium
(KDRTV) – Baringo County Assembly has attracted national limelight after MCAs voted overwhelmingly to reject the BBI Bill.

In a chaotic sitting on Thursday evening, 30 MCAs voted against the  Bill with 11 voting Yes.

Police lobbed teargas into the Assembly just before the speaker could announce the outcome of the vote. But the speaker braved the harassment to put the figures in the Hansard report.

Baringo becomes the first County Assembly to reject the Bill in what is shaping up to be a battle of numbers between ODM leader Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto.

Raila’s Nyanza backyard has already backed the Bill with Siaya, Homa Bay and Kisumu County Assemblies unanimously backing the BBI proposals.

At least 24 Counties need to endorse the Bill before it can be subjected to a referendum. Baringo’s verdict is a blow to the BBI proponents because it is the home county of Gideon Moi, one of those hoping to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Gideon and Ruto are in a heated battle for the leadership of the vote rich Rift Valley community. It seems that Ruto is far ahead in this race as Baringo MCAs voted against BBI.

Just last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta led an army of politicians to Kabarak for the first anniversary Mzee Moi’s death.

The BBI Bill dominated the conversation at the event with Uhuru leading the attack on Ruto and his Hustler Movement.

This week, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju summoned Baringo MCAs to Nairobi where he warned them of dire consequences if they don’t endorse the BBI.

In the end, all these did not work.

Gideon Moi has been exposed as a man without influence, even in his own backyard.

