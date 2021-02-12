Ruto Beats Gideon Moi in his Baringo Backyard

(KDRTV) – Baringo County Assembly has attracted national limelight after MCAs voted overwhelmingly to reject the BBI Bill.

In a chaotic sitting on Thursday evening, 30 MCAs voted against the Bill with 11 voting Yes.

That Moment when Deep State fired Teargas into the Baringo County Assembly. The County Commissioner and THREE police officers got in. Unfortunately for them, the Speaker PUT on record the Final Vote NO – 30 YES – 11 VIDEO ATTACHED….#HustlerNation pic.twitter.com/qj42paIwSu — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) February 11, 2021

Police lobbed teargas into the Assembly just before the speaker could announce the outcome of the vote. But the speaker braved the harassment to put the figures in the Hansard report.

BREAKING: Baringo County MCAs reject the Valentines offer of 2M car grant, says they're okay riding to work in an Oldowan Wheelbarrow as everything is vanity. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) February 11, 2021

Baringo becomes the first County Assembly to reject the Bill in what is shaping up to be a battle of numbers between ODM leader Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto.

Baringo County Assembly, the home county of Gideon Moi, a Talai elder and BBI Rift Valley Kingpin, has voted to reject BBI. — Mwalimu Joshua Njenga (@JKNjenga) February 11, 2021

Raila’s Nyanza backyard has already backed the Bill with Siaya, Homa Bay and Kisumu County Assemblies unanimously backing the BBI proposals.

At least 24 Counties need to endorse the Bill before it can be subjected to a referendum. Baringo’s verdict is a blow to the BBI proponents because it is the home county of Gideon Moi, one of those hoping to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Muende makumbusho ya Mzee Moi mpige mdomo ya BBI halafu inaangushwa na Baringo County Assembly like the ruBBIsh that it is. What kind of disrespect to the old man. Gideon Moi hakutingiza Rungu? 🤭 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) February 11, 2021

Gideon and Ruto are in a heated battle for the leadership of the vote rich Rift Valley community. It seems that Ruto is far ahead in this race as Baringo MCAs voted against BBI.

Just last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta led an army of politicians to Kabarak for the first anniversary Mzee Moi’s death.

The BBI Bill dominated the conversation at the event with Uhuru leading the attack on Ruto and his Hustler Movement.

This week, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju summoned Baringo MCAs to Nairobi where he warned them of dire consequences if they don’t endorse the BBI.

Baringo MCAs must not get the grant and the county can stay with 15 percent and not the recommended 35 percent of national revenue as proposed in BBI. We must be very serious. — Robert Alai, HSC (@RobertAlai) February 11, 2021

In the end, all these did not work.

Gideon Moi has been exposed as a man without influence, even in his own backyard.