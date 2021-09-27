Connect with us

Ruto Didn’t ‘Copy’ Raila’s Bible Verse As Circulating Images Shows

A screenshot showing that Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga shared the same bible verse on Facebook is fake.

The post shows that the verse from Psalm 133: “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” was shared by both leaders, insinuating Ruto copied him.

Both accounts on the screenshot have a blue badge that is meant to make those interacting with the post think the posts originate from the verified accounts of the two politicians.

Raila Odinga indeed made the post on social media on September 26 during his visit at PCEA Nanyuki, Laikipia County.“Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” – Psalms 133,” reads the post. 

“Happy to fellowship with the congregants at PCEA Nanyuki, Laikipia County. We pray for the health and well-being of all Kenyans and ask God to bless our nation and keep us united.”

DP however, didn’t have such a post on his timeline but he also shared a bible verse during his visit at A.I.P.C.A, St. Lorent Angaine Church – Timau, Buuri constituency, Meru County.

“But among you it will be different. Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant — Matthew 20:26,” he posted.

“At the Kinoru Primary School grounds, North Imenti, Meru County to congratulate The Very Rev. Canon David Muuro Nkaabu as the third Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya, Diocese of Meru.”

