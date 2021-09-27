She Behaved Unusual From 5 Am- Wife Of Nakuru Doctor Reveals How Daughter Looked Disturbed Early Before Her Death 

The wife of Dr James Gakara who allegedly murdered his kids last week has revealed how her daughter looked disturbed hours before her death.

Winnie Odhiambo, who has been married to Gakara for seven years and had two kids, said that her daughter had been sad and scared for the past 3 weeks before her death.

Speaking during her eulogy, Odhiambo said that her 3-year-old daughter used to tell her she’s scared and on the day of her death, couldn’t sleep.

“I remember on that fateful day, my girl Karwana woke up unusually early – at 5.45 am,” she said.

“I was away in Nairobi; you told your nanny to sleep with you a little longer, and then called me and told me you are afraid and very sad!!! I can’t help but wonder now if you were having a premonition. I can’t help but think – what if I had run back home to be with you?”

Odhiambo, who was in Nairobi when her 5-year-old son and daughter died after allegedly being injected with insulin by their father, said that her daughter warmed up after being taken out for a few snacks.

“Later in the day you called again and were so excited about the day you and Didi were going to have with daddy. You told me he was taking you out for milkshakes and video games and then to the pool,” she said.

“I knew I was going to hear from you again after the outing so you could tell me how it went.”

Odhiambo said that losing her kids has left her devastated and doesn’t know where to start.

“I was looking forward to meeting you the next day in Nairobi. When that call didn’t come; my blood ran cold. I ran back home only to find both my babies lifeless. I am lost,” she went on.

“How am I supposed to be your mother one day and not the next? They say that grief is love that has no place to go. I believe that now. May God receive you my angelss. You were too good to be true.”

