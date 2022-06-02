Ruto- Why Covid Billionaires Were Never Arrested 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had recently demanded an investigation of COVID-19 expenditure. However, according to the latest reports, Sh17 billion worth of stocks at the Kenya Medical Suppliers Agency (Kemsa) were unaccounted for.

Kenya had requested the IMF to improve the Covid-19 response with a determined vaccination to assist the adult population by the end of 2022.

However, according to the auditor general, the validity and accuracy of Kemsa’s inventory balance, including pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical stocks, of Sh17.73 billion as at June 30, June 2020 could not be confirmed.

Ruto speaks

Regarding this scandal, the Deputy President has alleged that the people who exploited the funds meant to help in the fight against Covid-19 were never arraigned in court or arrested because of a connection between them and those ‘fighting corruption.’

“The Covid billionaires escaped because they were friends of the people who said they wanted to fight corruption. If the fight against corruption was left to institutions, the Covid billionaires could be behind bars by now,” he said.

Several powerful politicians whose names were withheld benefited from the fraudulent amassing of the COVID funds. Other officials dished out tenders to mysterious firms under the cover of Covid 19 pandemic. Ruto argued that the only way we can move forward as a country is by fighting against corruption.

“We believe that the fight against corruption must be institutionalized and not personalized. It must be a fight against criminals from all shades, it must not be weaponized against your political opponent and the people you don’t like while protecting the corrupt who are our allies or friends or members of your family.”

However, should Kenya Kwanza get in the office, fighting corruption will be given a priority according to deputy president William Ruto.