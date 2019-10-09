Safaricom to Offer Free Data Bundles to Eliud Kipchoge’s Fans

Giant Telcos Company Safaricom has announced that they will be changing their MPESA logo in honour of the greatest Marathoner of all time, Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge, an Olympic Champion and World Record Holder in the 42 Km distance will be aiming to be the first human being to cover the distance in less than two hours on Saturday.

The race dubbed Ineos 1:59 challenge will be held in the Austrian city of Vienna on Saturday morning. Kipchoge and his team landed in Vienna on a private jet on Tuesday.

Safaricom has announced that their MPESA logo will reflect Kipchoge’s name for the next seven days.

‘Our new logo will be the five letters spelling Kipchoge’s first name, “Eliud” and the numbers “1:59” to denote the challenge.’ Safaricom announced on Wednesday.

According to the firm, Kipcoge is one of their biggest brand ambassadors and will help their brand reach more people.

.@michaelj2 @EliudKipchoge is a befitting ambassador for our M-PESA Global service, which now enables anyone to send or receive money through M-PESA, anywhere in the world. #Eliud159 — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) October 9, 2019

Safaricom also announced that they will provide free Youtube bundles for their subscribers to watch as Kipchoge races against time.

“We will be empowering all our more than 33 million customers to have a chance to stream the race on their phones, just in case you are not near a TV. On the day of the challenge, starting 8 AM through to 4 PM, you can dial *159# to redeem a free YouTube bundle to enable you to stream the race.”

Subscribers can also send messages of support to Kipchoge during the race for free.

Paul Tergat once said, "…what remains impossible is running a marathon in under two hours.” Let's see if #eliud159 will chide him. — Gladiator in jeans 🇰🇪 (@eduzmi) October 9, 2019

“We are dedicating a free SMS line where you can send your message to the number 159, and during the race, your message will be broadcast live on Kenyan TV alongside the challenge. #Eliud159″

Safaricom said Kipchoge and MPESA have something in common.

Just as Kpchoge is the first person to ever run a marathon in 1 hour and 59 minutes, M-PESA was similarly the first-ever mobile money service of its calibre in the world.”

