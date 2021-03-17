Connect with us

Samia Suluhu To Be Tanzania`s First Female President

Tanzania set to have the first female President after John Magufuli`s death

Samia Suluhu Tanzanian Vice President PHOTO CITIZEN
Samia Suluhu Tanzanian Vice President PHOTO CITIZEN

(KDRTV)-Tanzania is set to get the first female President after President John Pombe Magufuli on Thursday night. 

The current Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu wh became the first female vice-president when Magufuli was elected in 2015, will now be the next president of the country.

“Where the office of President becomes vacant by reason of death, then the Vice-President shall be sworn in and become the President for the unexpired period of the term of five years,” obligates the Tanzanian constitution.

The same could have happened if the presidential post could have fallen vacant following the resignation of loss of electoral qualifications or inability to perform his functions due to physical infirmity or failure to discharge the duties and functions of the president’s office.

Suluhu will thus consult with her political party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, and then name the next vice President.

READ ALSO: Tanzania President John Magufuli Is Dead

Suluhuenetred te political career from 2010 became them for Makunduchi constituency and has been a Minister of State in Vice-President’s Office for Union Affairs since 2010.

Suluhu is married to Hafidh Ameir, a retired agriculture office, and they together have three sons and a daughter.

