Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tanzania President John Magufuli Is Dead

Tanzanian President John Magufuli is dead after suffering heart complications, says Vice President.

Avatar

By

Published

Magufuli
Magufuli

(KDRTV)-Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli is dead.

Tanzanian vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan said on a televised address on Thursday night that Magufuli had died of heart complications

According to the vice President, Magufuli was hospitalized on March 6 at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute.

The President had died after weeks of speculations on his health and whereabouts after many people were suspicious that he was hospitalized for Covid-19

Opposition Tindu Lissu who is in exile alleged that President was hospitalized in Nairobi Hospital in Kenya after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

So far two people had been arrested for spreading what was considered by authorities in Tanzania as “rumors” on President`s health.

More to follow…

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Magufuli Magufuli

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

KDRTV News Dodoma-A high ranking Government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with...

5 hours ago
Ewk3DxtWUAMyGQz Ewk3DxtWUAMyGQz

News

Revealed! What Killed Robin Njogu

(KDRTV) – Citizen TV Journalist Robin Njogu has passed away. The veteran radio presenter and Managing Editor of Radio News died on Tuesday morning....

2 days ago
images 22 images 22

News

Nandi County Headquarters power, water supply disconnected over unpaid bills

Nandi County Headquarters has not had electricity and water for over two weeks. A source at the county said Kenya Power disconnected the power...

21 hours ago
Samia Suluhu Tanzanian Vice President PHOTO CITIZEN Samia Suluhu Tanzanian Vice President PHOTO CITIZEN

News

Samia Suluhu To Be Tanzania`s First Female President

Tanzania set to have the first female President after John Magufuli`s death

8 hours ago