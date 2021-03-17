Tanzania President John Magufuli Is Dead

(KDRTV)-Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli is dead.

Tanzanian vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan said on a televised address on Thursday night that Magufuli had died of heart complications

According to the vice President, Magufuli was hospitalized on March 6 at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute.

The President had died after weeks of speculations on his health and whereabouts after many people were suspicious that he was hospitalized for Covid-19

Opposition Tindu Lissu who is in exile alleged that President was hospitalized in Nairobi Hospital in Kenya after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

So far two people had been arrested for spreading what was considered by authorities in Tanzania as “rumors” on President`s health.

More to follow…