Saudi Arabia Extends Travel Ban To Kenya Amid Coronavirus Fears

KDRTV confirms that Saudi Arabia has expanded travel bans to and from the EU and 12 more countries including African countries as cases of coronavirus spread.

The number of coronavirus cases has intensified to 45 something that compelled the kingdom to stop several flights to and from manifold countries across the world

According to the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia reports, the latest case of coronavirus involved a man and a woman from Iraq and tweleve-year-old girl in Al-Qalif

Reports intimate that the young girl could have contracted the virus from his grandfather who returned in the country from Iran

Many people have recovered but at the same time, many people including visitors are in isolation currently.

The travel bans issued by Saudi Arabia has also affected African countries including Kenya, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti, South Sudan, and Ethiopia

Other countries that have also been mentioned in the list include Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Pakistan, and India

So far the government of Kenya had announced that so far, there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the country

The Ministry of Health in Kenya has opted to enlighten the citizens through short text messages on their phones.

The government also put across measure to battle the outbreak of the dreadful virus n the country, for instance, it announced that the government would build a health facility at the Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi

There are also reports that so far, Kenya still allows flights from Italy despite the fact that Italy is the country with the highest cases of coronavirus outside China where the disease erupted