Security Beefed up as Kibera by-election Kicks off

Security has been beefed up in Kibera Constituency in Nairobi as by-eclection to fill in the parliamentary seat left vacant following the demise of Hon. Ken Okoth.

KDRTV has discovered that the voter started arriving at the 183 polling stations in the City estate from as early as 5 am to administer their democratic right.

Nevertheless, the voting kicked off a few minutes past in the five wards in Kibera constituency.

The constituency is constituted of five wards namely Makina, Sarang`ombe, Woodley, Laini Saba and Lindi and the are supposed to have 25, 695, 30754, 28, 066, 17, 455 and 16, 688 voters respectively.

The vacant parliamentary seat has attracted at least 24 candidates aspiring to supersede Ken Okoth who succumbed to stage 4 cancer.

The two conspicuous candidates are McDanold Mariga fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta`s Jubilee, and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party fielded Imran Okoth.

On the other hand, Musalia Mudavadi`s party, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party fronted Eliud Owalo as its flag bearer, while Khamisi Butichi was fronted by Moses Wetangula led party Ford Kenya Party.