Senator Amos Wako Banned fromEntering US Over Corruption

The Senator of Busia, Amos Wako has been banned from entering the United States.

The Senator`s wife Ngaira and son Julius Wako were barred from entering the country over “significant corruption”

In a statement seen by KDRTV, and that was signed by Secretary of the State Michael Pompeo, the American government confirmed that it has sufficient evidence that the Senator and his family have been involved in graft.

