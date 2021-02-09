Senator Omanga Speaks After Party Expulsion

(KDRTV)-Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has responded to expulsion announced by the Jubilee Party

KDRTV established that the Senator and other six colleagues faced disciplinary action.

However, Omanga who responded on Monday evening said that that she had not received official communication with regards to the expulsion notice

“Just seen it on the media. I assume it’s true, it’s a stark reminder of the desperation of those who’ve held the party hostage,” she stated on Twitter. “We are not going anywhere,” she added.

Other senators who were also expelled include Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Prengei Victor, Isaac Mwaura, and Iman Falhada Dekow

KDRTV established that the Jubilee Secretary-general Raphael Tuju issued a notice affirming that the party had also informed the Senate and the Registrar of Political Parties

Again, the Jubilee Party`s Disciplinary Committee had tendered their reports with respect to Senators who had been summoned for disciplinary violations in 2020 and 2021.

The actions were taken with regards to article 13 of the Party Constitution

“There’s been a lot of patience in the leadership of the party to give them a chance to tow the party line and support BBI and they have constantly gone out making very incendiary statements being very obnoxious sometimes,” Tuju stated in an interview.

At the same time, the SG said that the expulsion of the senators was done according to Article 7 (2A) of the Party constitution.

At the same time, expulsed Senator Isaac Mwaura said that his removal was orchestrated by the Party Vice-chair.

“You already have a determined position. The party’s vice chair David Murathe has publicly said that I am a candidate for expulsion,” Mwaura told the committee.

