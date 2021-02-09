Inside Details! How Jubilee Hatched Plot to Expel 7 Senators

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party’s decision to expel seven Senators has got many political players off guard.

The party announced on Monday, that the seven, among them Isaac Mwaura and Millicent Omanga had been expelled over discipline issues.

The news came out just minutes after the party had invited its Senators for a Parliamentary Group Meeting today (PG).

Kdrtv has reliably been informed that the two events are intertwined.

Today’s PG will ratify the removal of Irungu Kang’ata as Senate Majority leader. Kang’ata fell out with party mandarins after he wrote a controversial letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 30.

Jubilee has been having a hard-time marshalling members to support Kang’ata’s removal.

The former Kiharu MP revealed last month that plans to remove him had been unsuccessful because Tanga Tanga Senators refused to play ball.

The Jubilee Parliamentary Group has 38 Senators (including 3 from KANU). In efforts to remove Kang’ata must be supported by a simple majority of 20 Members.

This is the game;The 6 senators are purportedly expelled today because tomorrow they want to remove Whip Kang’ata. Since we are 38 PG members (including the fake KANU)&they can’t raise 20 to remove Whip,they will argue we are 32 so that they target only 17 Senators.Hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/3luD3HlLRG — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 8, 2021

However, with the expulsion of the Seven Senators, Jubilee now has 31 Members and it will therefore be easy to get the 16 Senators to support Kang’ata removal.

It is worth mentioning that all the Seven expelled members are close associates of Deputy President William Ruto and their line of voting was predictable.

But the Senators will suddenly challenge there expulsion in the courts. No nominated MP has ever lost their position in Parliament before.

MPs who lost their party membership did not automatically lose their seats in Parliament as the courts have severally ruled in their favor.

Jubilee expects that these Senators will be reinstated. It therfore looks like the move to expel them is only meant to get rid of Kang’ata.

How bad is the Murang’a Senator?