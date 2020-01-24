SendWave App on the receiving end over their exchange rates

Customers across the US are now turning the heat on their popular money transfer or sending App commonly known as SendWave over their Dollar to Foreign Currency exchange rates compared to their rivals or Competitors like MoneyGram and Western Union.

In the recent past SendWave used to be the most preferred channel to send money to Africa and specifically to East Africa but now losing ground because Customers are concerned about their low exchange rates to the Dollar.

At today’s rate (24-01-2020) many Customers wondered why Wave was giving them a raw deal while the Exchange rate was $ 1 Dollar to 101 Kenya Shillings while wave was giving them a Paltry 97 Kenya Shillings to a Dollar.

A customer who was irate with the rates accused WaveMoney for not revealing their competitors rates claiming that they’ve always been revealing this matrices since they launched their App a few years ago but now are not giving Customers an overview before they send money something they’ve always been doing for years now.

KDRTV News Desk contacted Waves Customer care over this claims for Waves to confirm or deny this allegations of what customers were calling raw deal. A Customer Care Specialist by the name Zayer, refuted this claims and said that they don’t have powers to influence exchange rates in the international markets and are always giving Customers the best deal based on the Market trends.

We requested him to verify their rates in comparison to their closest competitors like MoneyGram and Western Union and surprisingly enough their Competitors gave better rates than them and beat them to the deal.

This was a true confirmation to what their Customers were accusing them for and demanding Wave to improve their services or Customers will look for alternatives elsewhere for sending money to their loved ones or for business transaction purposes.