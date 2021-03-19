Shock as an Immigrant poorly funded school beats top schools in A-Level Results in England

KDRTV News London-Brampton Manor Academy, a school in the deprived East London Borough of Newham, with a Nigerian Headmaster, made the news headlines some four years ago when its students, mostly of West African & African Caribbean origin got the best A-Level results in the U.K. beating the top and posh private schools like Eton and Harrow.

The school has since consistently kept up the good work and this year the school has overtaken Eton to obtain the highest number of offers of places to study at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

In short, underprivileged African kids in deprived and working-class East London are now academically beating the top schools like Eton, the alma mater of British Prime Ministers like Boris Johnson, David Cameron, and Princes William and Harry.

As someone put it colorfully on a radio talk show a few years ago: “ the children of London’s West African domestic and commercial cleaners, are now cleaning up the education system and coming top in everything”

This has in fact been a fairly long-term trend but it carries an important message to the governments of Nigeria 🇳🇬 and Ghana 🇬🇭 where the parents of most of these students have migrated to the U.K. from.

Africans are super-competitive when it comes to brainpower. This is clearly evident in the top universities in the U.K., USA, and Canada.

Given the opportunity, children whose parents have come from remote villages in Nigeria, Ghana, and other African countries can beat the best of the privileged upper class in the U.K.

African governments should therefore move away from our focus and unhealthy dependence on natural resources and minerals like Oil, Gas, Gold, Diamonds, and other commodities and focus on expanding and developing quality and world-class education.

That is where the future technological and economic competition lies.

And, as the experience in the U.K. and USA shows, African brainpower is the continent’s emerging secret weapon, and education, Science, and technology are where Africa can beat the world!

This is not wishful thinking. Anyone visiting schools and universities in the U.K. and USA can easily and readily see African brainpower on full display.

