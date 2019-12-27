Shock as Kakamega Chicken Kills 6 Month Baby

(KDRTV) – Villagers in Shikokwe, Malava Kakamega County are reeling in shock after it emerged that a six month old baby died after being attacked by a chicken.

According to a story on KTN News, the mother of the infant was holding her baby when the chicken attacked. The baby allegedly died from shock after being attacked.

It all started when the infant tried to hold a chick belonging to the mother chicken.

Read Also: How Inhuman Kenya Navy Soldiers Abandoned Fishermen to Die in the Deep Sea

The chicken attacked the infant who was in its mother’s hand to protect her chicks.

“Akitaka kuenda kushika hizo vifaranga na kuku nayo ikaruka, vile iliruka mimi nilikua nimelea mtoto, iyo kuku vile iliruka ilitaka kumgonga, sasa alishtuka wakati iyo mabawa ilimguza kwa uso akaanza kulia” said the mother as quoted by KTN.

A six-month old baby dies of shock after being startled by a chicken in Shikokwe village, Kakamega County.#KTNNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/hqz7yUzguj — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) December 27, 2019

The baby was shocked when the chicken wings touched it. She started crying and fainted. That was the end.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases