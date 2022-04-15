Connect with us

News

Simcard Registration Extended For 6 Months

By

Published

20220415 140314

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) has extended the sim card registration exercise for 6 months. 

Kenyans now have up to Friday October 15, 2022 to update their details in the telecommunication companies. 

According to the Communication Authority users who will not have registered their SIM cards by the lapse of the new deadline will be fined. 

Also Read List of African Countries That Are Re-registering Citizens Simcards

After hundreds of thousands of Kenyans missed the April 15 deadline, the government agency extended it.

Additionally, the extension occurred as a result of lengthy negotiations between CA and Mobile Network Operators (MNO).

On Thursday, April 14, CA’s Director General, Ezra Chiloba, and the MNOs met to analyze the exercise’s success rate.

Deputy President William Ruto on April 12 stated that the registration procedure can be delayed until December.

William Ruto

The DP asked what was so special about Friday April 15 deadline. He stated that there was sufficient time for the process.

“The long queues even on a simple matter of SIM cards. We want to ask our people at the CA that please we have enough time. What is this magic about Friday?” the DP asked.

