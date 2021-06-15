Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

SOMALIA ATTACK: At Least 15 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Army Camp

Somalia suicide bomb attack in Mogadishu leaves at least 15 dead, number expected to go up.

By

Published

Ambulance rusing the injured to a health facility in Somalia
Ambulance rusing the injured to a health facility in Somalia

KDRTV LIVE! At least 15 people have been killed in a suicided bombing attack in Somalia’s military training camp in Mogadishu.

“I have counted about 15 new recruits who have been killed in the blast,” said army officer Mohamed Adan, adding the toll could be higher.

According to Adan, the attacker poised as an army trainee queuing up outside the General Dhegobadan Military when the explosion occurred.

Reports indicate that many people who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospital, a witness told KDRTV.

No group has claimed the attack however, security groups in Somalia are common targets for Islamist militant group al-shabaab.

Al-Shabaab has operated in Somalia for more than a decade battling to control the country against the UN-backed government in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab is also known to be targeting hotel and security checkpoints.

Refresh this page for more updates…

Despite the deployment of AU troops in Somalia, Al-Shabaab has remained a stronger terror group in Somalia.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya new

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019