Somalian Forces ‘Mistakenly’ Crash Kenyan Aircraft With RPG

(KDRTV)-A Kenyan Aircraft that is believed to have carried 6 crew was brought down after Somalian forces hit it with a Rocket-propelled grenade in Somalia while landing

According to reports, the Embraer 120 plane with a registration 5Y AXO and which is owned by African Express was touching down in Bardale town when it was hit with the RPG

Reports intimate that the Somalian Forces could have brought the plane down mistakenly

An African Express air plane crashed in Bardaale ,killing all those on board. as the locals counted five died bodies at the side of the crash.#Bardaale pic.twitter.com/gP7DxtKceh — Baidoa Online (@BaidoaU) May 4, 2020

KDRTV recognizes that the plane was crashed by RPG in Bardale town which is controlled by Ethiopian forces though investigations are underway

Reports hints that the Ethiopian Forces did not have any knowledge that the plane was due to land in the town resulting to the accidental crashing and killing of all the 6 crew on board

It is believed that the plane could be carrying miraa to the town

The African Express is owned by Captain Musa Hassan Bulhan who is a career pilot and one of the founding aviation entrepreneurs in Kenya