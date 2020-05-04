Baby, 6, Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Tally Jumps To 490

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 25 more positive cases of coronavirus after 1112 samples were tested in the last 24 hours raising the tally to 490

The new patients are all Kenyans and the cases are distributed between Mombasa and Nairobi; Mombasa had 10 new patients while Nairobi had 15 new patients

Read also: Raila Visits Keroche Family Following the Loss of their Daughter

Considering gender, 12 of the new patients are female while 13 are male

During a press conference at Afya House on Monday April 4, Health CAS Dr. Mwangangi noted that the new cases were from patients aged between 6 months and 60 years

In Nairobi which is the leading with the number of positive cases, Eastleigh had 8 patients, Kariobangi South 10, Mathare 1, Kawangware 2, Kahawa West 1 and Umoja 2

In Mombasa, Old Town had 8 cases, Jomvu 1 and Bombolulu 1

Al the new patients of COVID-19 had no history of recent travel

Read also: Fear as 60 Year Old Homa Bay Man Infects Teenage Girl With HIV/AIDs

The Ministry of Health also reported that 6 more people were discharged from the isolation units bringing the total number of recoveries to 173