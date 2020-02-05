Sonko Back In Court, Demanding Passport To Travel To UAE

(KDRTV)- The embattled Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko moved to court seeking the release of his passport to travel to UAE.

According to his legal team, Sonko Sonko tendered the request to enable him to travel to the United Arabs Emirates for official duty

In his application, Sonko reiterated that he has been invited to attend the tenth session of the World Urban Forum which takes place from 8th to 13th February 2020.

“The applicant has been invited in his capacity as the Governor of the Nairobi City County and is expected to engage in discussion with other participants on the theme of the forum,” reads court ruling

The forum that is convened by the UN-Habitat is a high level open and inclusive platform for addressing the challenges of sustainable urbanization

The court also was also told that the embattled governor is ready to comply with all the conditions that are deemed legal

However, the prosecution declined the request saying that they will have to confirm that attached documents and the validity of the letter of invitation.

The court has been told that Sonko has paid for the trip using his cards with the prosection

“Sonko is travelling in his official capacity however the court in its Ruling barred the accused from his office ..he therefore cannot purport to be performing his official duties by travelling to attend the meeting,” the prosecution submitted.