Sonko Escapes Death by a Whisker

(KDRTV)- Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko can count himself lucky after narrowly escaping death in Machakos County on Friday.

This is after a speeding lorry carrying sand lost control and hit his official vehicle as his convoy exited the Muua Hills Home on Thursday.

Why always Governor sonko he escapes death after a speeding lorry full of sand looses control outside his farm house gate this was this a planned accident by Cartels? pic.twitter.com/RK6qxzrd4B — GOAT 🐐 (@czar_toreto) May 8, 2020

The lorry with registration number KBY 938L lost control and spilled sand ans j the entire road.

Hundreds of people turned up at the Governor’s residence to catch a glimpse of what had happened.

KDRTV understands that the driver of the lorry disappeared after the accident.

We can confidently report that Governor Sonko was not hurt during the carnage and that police have taken over investigations.

The accident happens at a time when Sonko is at loggerheads with the National Government over the management of Nairobi County.

Read Also: Fireworks as Sonko Dares Kibicho

The Interior Ministry recently withdrew part of Sonko’s security team in a move meant to force him to soften his stance on the management of the county.

Sonko has been operating from his Muua Hills home since 2018. This is after he alleged that someone wanted him dead.

More to follow…