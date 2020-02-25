Sonko forced to hand over Nairobi County to National Government

The National Government has taken over all functions of Nairobi County effective 02-2020 as Sonko signs the Document in the presence of President Kenyatta

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

STATE HOUSE, NAIROBI

25TH February 2020

PRESS STATEMENT

Functions of Nairobi County Government handed over to the National Government pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution

In a land mark agreement signed at State House today, Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in concurrence with H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta, signed an agreement, handing over functions of the Nairobi County Government to the National Government, pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.

The signing of the agreement was also witnessed by the Speaker of the Senate, Hon. Kenneth Lusaka and the Attorney General Paul Kihara.

The National Government therefore, will take over the following functions of the Nairobi County Government:

i) County Health services

ii) County Transport services

iii) County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services

iv) County Government Planning and Development

This will ensure Nairobi residents receive services efficiently.

The move comes as a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt.

Kanze Dena-Mararo

Spokesperson