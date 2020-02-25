News
Sonko forced to hand over Nairobi County to National Government
The National Government has taken over all functions of Nairobi County effective 02-2020 as Sonko signs the Document in the presence of President Kenyatta
OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON
STATE HOUSE, NAIROBI
25TH February 2020
PRESS STATEMENT
Functions of Nairobi County Government handed over to the National Government pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution
In a land mark agreement signed at State House today, Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in concurrence with H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta, signed an agreement, handing over functions of the Nairobi County Government to the National Government, pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.
The signing of the agreement was also witnessed by the Speaker of the Senate, Hon. Kenneth Lusaka and the Attorney General Paul Kihara.
The National Government therefore, will take over the following functions of the Nairobi County Government:
i) County Health services
ii) County Transport services
iii) County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services
iv) County Government Planning and Development
This will ensure Nairobi residents receive services efficiently.
The move comes as a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt.
Kanze Dena-Mararo
Spokesperson
